Lifeline Blood Services in critical need of type O negative blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is in need of type O negative blood and urges donors to help before patients’ lives could be at stake.

Leaders with the blood center say on Wednesday a West Tennessee hospital patient used all available units of O negative blood.

They urge all eligible blood donors to give blood this week.

“If we do not get more of O negative blood, patients’ lives could be at stake,” said Cherie Parker, public relations coordinator with Lifeline Blood Services. “We have reached out to other blood centers for help, but they are also struggling to collect enough O negative and have none to send us.”

Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

To find out when the bloodmobile will visit your area or for questions about your eligibility to donate blood, call 800-924-6572 or 731-427-4431 or visit www.lifelinebloodserv.org.