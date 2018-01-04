Local organizations make sure those without a home stay warm

JACKSON, Tenn. — There have been 12 confirmed deaths across the country as a direct result of the cold weather, so local organizations are doing what they can to make sure those who have no place to call home are safe and warm.

“As you see, tonight is very cold, so it offers the guys somewhere to get off the street when it’s cold. If they didn’t have shelter, some of them probably wouldn’t make it through the night,” said Fred McKinnie, chief operation officer at Area Relief Ministries.

The project is called, “Room in the Inn,” and those involved say, it makes those who normally live in the elements forget they may not have a home.

“It’s kind of like home to me because I try to make as much church as I can get in me, so really to me, it’s kind of like home,” said Ernest Kinnie.

The project is a partnership between Area Relief Ministries and local churches and gives people in need a warm meal and place to sleep.

“Sometimes we do breakfast. We do other things, little things that they may not get other places, we try to do; anything to make them feel special,” said Jan Edwards, church member and volunteer.

But representatives say, the time they spend together is what’s most important.

“The program is really geared toward fellowship, getting to meet and mingle with the guys, getting to know them,” McKinnie said.

“The way they act, their whole set up, how they talk to us, and how they treat us; they don’t treat us like anybody different,” Kinnie said. “They just treat us like normal people.”

This is the project’s 11th year running, and it’s clear to see how this ministry is a blessing even to volunteers.

“And that’s what we’re about, is not just for ourselves but for our community as well,” Edwards said, “to let God’s glory shine.”

“Just God bless these guys for the immaculate job that they’re doing, and if there’s anything ever that I can do more to better or help this place, I will,” said Kinnie, “In a heartbeat, I would, because of the help that they have shown and given me.”

Area Relief Ministries representatives say, they need your help. They say, they do not have a church participating in the the “Room in the Inn” project for the nights of January 10 and 11. They also say, they always welcome donations, as they support needy members of the community year round.

If you or your church would like to help Area Relief Ministries, you can contact them at (731) 423-9257