Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in December was arraigned Thursday in Jackson City Court.

Marcus Graves, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Graves and his girlfriend had an argument on Dec. 26. and Graves took her clothes and cellphone when she tried to leave his apartment. The woman told police that he put a gun in her face and threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

The woman told police Graves held her against her will from the night of Dec. 26. until the next afternoon, when she was able to run away and call police, court documents say.

The woman told police that Graves reportedly told her that he would shoot and kill her, according to court documents.

Investigators searched Graves’ apartment Wednesday and found ammunition for a gun, and found a .380-caliber handgun in the apartment.

Graves remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on $25,000 bond.