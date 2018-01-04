Micah Varughese

Micah Varughese, 19, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning January 2, 2018.

He was born April 16, 1998 the son of Thomas and Tina Ogilvie Varughese. Micah was a member of New Life Church and attended Northside High School.

He is survived by his parents, six siblings, Abigail, Josiah, Samuel, Elizabeth, Matthew and Daniel. He is also survived by his grandparents, Thomas and Mary Varughese and Ernie and Shirley Ogilvie, and many other family members and a host of friends.

Services for Micah will be held Friday, January 5, 2018 at 12:30PM at Fellowship Bible Church, 141 Pleasant Plains Rd. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery, 200 Ridgecrest Rd.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the family can be directed to New Life Church, PO Box 11535 Jackson, TN 38308 or memorial donations can be made to Birth Choice, 391 Wallace Rd. Jackson, TN 38305

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111 .www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.