Mrs. Jamie Brite Weatherly, age 86, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Her funeral will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Paris with Pastor Joe Hansen officiating. Named as pallbearers are: John Taylor, Chad Clement, Thomas “Bub” Edwards, Matt Matheny, Phillip Massey, and John Kane with honorary pallbearers: Curtis Jones, Mike Clement, and Mike Valentine. Burial will follow the service in Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. at McEvoy Funeral Home and on Friday at the church after 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Jamie Brite Weatherly was born on August 6, 1931 in Henry, Tennessee to the late James Lemuel Brite and the late Winnie Sue Cobb Brite. She married Robert Clay “Bob” Weatherly on April 1, 1950 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2010. She is survived by her daughter: Frances “Fran” (Michael) Jenkins of Paris; son: James Robert “Jim Bob” (Terri) Weatherly of Springville; grandchildren: Clifford James (Monica) Brogdon of Paris, Adam Robert (Cassie Jo) Weatherly of Paris, and Cassie Marie Weatherly of Springville; great grandchildren: Clay Michael Weatherly of Springville, Drew Robert Weatherly of Paris, Hailey and Hayden Hixson of Paris. Jamie is also preceded in death by two great grandchildren: Carly-Jo Maree Weatherly and Tate Jerald Weatherly, and by a special cousin: Bobbye McDaniel.

Mrs. Weatherly was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, and was active in the FUMC. She was Co-Founder and former owner operator of Weatherly’s Central Electric. She was an avid genealogist and charter member of Henry County Genealogical Society. She was a “Super Donor” in the Lifeline Blood Mobile, a member of Friends of the Library, and an active volunteer of Henry County Helping Hands.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, c/o Food Pantry or FUMC Helping Hand Day, P.O. Box 25, Paris, TN 38242.