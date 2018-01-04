Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/18 – 1/04/18 January 4, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Alexandra Peterson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Amy Byrd Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Billy Vickery Schedule III & V drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Charles Bommer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Charlotte Rivers Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Christopher Jarrett Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Hunter Smith Schedule III & V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jackson Balentine Schedule III & V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fail to obey officer Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Joshua Kirk Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Lashauna Sloan Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Lillie Gill Contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Lisa Poston Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Lisa Yarbrough Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Marcus Graves Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore