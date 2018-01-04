Owen Lee Qualls

Owen Lee Qualls of Stantonville, TN was born June 3, 1938 in Savannah, TN the son of the late William Archie and Gertrude “Totsie” Marlar Qualls. He was united in marriage to Margaret Jeanell Kennedy on October 7, 1956. Mr. Qualls departed this life on January 3, 2018 in Memphis, TN at the age of 79 Years, 7 Months.

Owen Lee was an active member of West Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Church Treasurer for many years. During his life, Owen Lee worked at Elam Mattress, was Assistant Manager for Jetrick’s Corporation, and as a Mechanist and Shipping Clerk for Garan Sportswear.

He was an active member of the Stantonville Ruritan Club and Director for Pickwick Electric Cooperative 8th. District for 31 years. Owen Lee loved sports and enjoyed playing both football and basketball for Stantonville School and Adamsville High School. He also enjoyed raising cattle, farming, traveling, playing games, and fellowshipping with family and friends. His passion was doing anything with and for his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Owen Lee is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanell Qualls; his son, Randy Qualls and wife Debbie of Stantonville, TN; his daughters, Debra Congiardo and husband Frankie of Adamsville, TN, Amanda Austin and husband Chad of Adamsville, TN; a brother, Frank D. Qualls and wife Laurene of Stantonville, TN; six grandchildren, Justin Qualls, Zach Congiardo, Darby Congiardo and her fiancee Dalton Plunk, Braden Austin, Brodie Austin, Bryce Austin; many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Qualls was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jane Qualls and Mary Edna Surratt.

Memorial donations may be made to the West Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the American Cancer Society.

Funeral Services will be held on January 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM at West Shiloh Baptist Church in Stantonville, Tennessee, with Dr. Wesley Pitts, Bro. James Stophel and Zach Congiardo officiating. Burial will follow in the West Shiloh Cemetery at Stantonville, Tennessee. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer and on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at West Shiloh Baptist Church.