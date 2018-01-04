Down to Single Digits for Some Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday

We’ve certainly had our fill of the cold weather! Temperatures have started at or below 13°F for the last 5 days in a row! The record for that streak is 6 days, and we’ll likely tie that tomorrow morning. Slowly but surely, warmer weather is forecast to return, but it’ll still feel cold. After lighter winds tomorrow, conditions will get quite breezy again this weekend.

TONIGHT

After only warming up to the middle 20s this afternoon, temperatures will quickly fall back into the teens by 7 o’clock. Winds won’t be as much of a factor since they’ll be lighter tonight but under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper single digits and lower teens early Friday in West Tennessee. This will be the coldest night before the warmer weather returns over the weekend.

After starting out in the lower teens Friday morning, temperatures will warm back up to the freezing mark during the afternoon for most of the area. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds so wind chills won’t be far from the actual temperatures. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast, including a look at when rain will return this weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

