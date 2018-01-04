Smooth start to classes Thursday for JMCSS as buses ran on 2-hour delay

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System went back to school Thursday, but the frigid conditions caused a few changes for bus riders.

There was a two hour delay for Jackson-Madison County school buses as temperatures dropped to bone-chilling conditions.

“They are usually out here at 7:45 a.m. and I guess with the buses being delayed, they are too,” parent April Shaw said.

Schools opened at regular times, allowing parents to drop off their kids.

We were outside Alexander Elementary School, where parents lined up to let their little ones inside for the day.

Although delayed, the district says classes did not start until all students arrived safely.

Transportation crews were out Wednesday and early Thursday morning starting over 110 buses in the district, checking them and making sure they were able to roll out to pick up over 5,700 riders.

Officials say breakfast was provided to all students.

We drove around to several schools, not spotting any significant traffic or increased car rider lines.

School officials say they will delay classes and buses again Friday.