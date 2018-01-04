Tips to keep your car running in the cold

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We have probably around 50 percent to 70 percent more vehicles than normal,” Joshua Burns Jr., a service writer at Old Hickory Car Care, said.

The colder than normal temperatures are having a big impact on cars in the Hub City.

Officials with the Old Hickory Car Care Center say much of what they’re seeing has to do with coolant.

“We are seeing quite a few coolant leaks due to the freezing temperatures,” Burns said.

And one wrecker driver at Gene’s Tire and Wrecker says they’re responding to between 10 and 13 calls a day for dead batteries, mostly in the mornings.

“The majority of the time it’s dead batteries,” Charlie Brooks, a driver for Gene’s Tire and Wrecker, said. “If you have low voltage, we’ll go ahead and jump you off.”

They say that, since everything is so cold, it takes more energy to actually get the car going.

They also have some tips to make sure you don’t have to call them.

“A voltage check from your local mechanic shop is a good idea,” Brooks said.

Burns says if you’re gonna top off your coolant at home, make sure you have the right mixture.

“You want to try to always top off with at least a 50/50 mix of anti-freeze and water,” he said.

They also say to make sure you check your tire pressure before getting into your car every day.