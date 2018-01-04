UPDATE: JMCSS buses, classes to operate on 2-hour delay again Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System have announced classes and buses will operate on a two-hour delay Friday, Jan. 5, with all buildings opening at regular times for students to be dropped off.

Breakfast will be available to all students when they arrive.

“This delay is due to the extreme cold gripping our area, which is also taking a toll on our buses and equipment,” JMCSS Communications Coordinator Keli McAlister says in a news release. “We ask for patience and understanding as our crews work as quickly as possible to correct any issues. Our priority is always the safety of our students.”

“As we did Thursday, all school buildings will open at their regular times with all teachers and staff on duty. This allows parents the option of dropping off students at their normal time or up to two hours later,” the release continues.

