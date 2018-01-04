Woman charged after allegedly throwing meth in police car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is now facing charges after police say she blew methamphetamine in the backseat of a Jackson police car Wednesday morning.

Kristin Cook, 28, is charged with vandalism, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cook was stopped by Jackson police for improper lights and was put in the backseat of a patrol car after officers found drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, according to court documents. While in the police car, Cook pulled methamphetamine from her pants and began blowing the drugs around the back of the car, court documents say.

Officers found methamphetamine in the floorboard, seat and door panels.

Court documents say the car had to be taken out of service to be decontaminated.

Cook remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on $7,500 bond.