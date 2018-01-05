Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots surpass $1 billion

JACKSON, Tenn — The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $450 million. The Powerball, soaring to over $500 million, will be announced Saturday night.

Friday night, the Mega Millions numbers drawn were:

28-30-39-59-70 and the Mega Ball number was 10, with the Megaplier x 3.

“I would like to win big it would be a real blessing,” lottery player, Douglas Coleman said.

With the combined lottery jackpots of over $1 billion this weekend, the excitement for Mega Millions and Powerball is at an all-time high.

“Lucky me, win tonight,” Lottery Player, Frank Fullbright said.

People across the U.S. are hoping to have that winning lottery ticket. There was a steady flow of people stopping by the Old Medina Market to pick up their tickets for both drawings.

“I’m playing the Powerball and the Megaball,” Fullbright said.

Friday’s jackpot is the 4th highest amount in Mega Millions history, and the lucky winner can take home a cash value of $281 million.

“I’d split it 3 ways with my son, my daughter and myself,” Coleman said.

Fullbright said, “I’ll probably have a good retirement overseas on a 30 day trip.”

Although the chances of winning either jackpot are one in several million, many players are still trying their luck. “Because I want to get rich,” lottery player, who only revealed her first name, Esther said. “I’m retired, but I want to retire in luxury.”

Remember it only takes one ticket to win.

“One lady told me several years ago when it first started she said you can’t win if you don’t play,” Esther said.

The Tennessee Education Lottery wants to reminds players as you purchase those tickets try to avoid the rush by getting them early, have fun, and most of all play responsibly.

For Saturday night’s drawing the Powerball jackpot has increased to more than $570 million, which is the fifth largest in U.S. history.