Fire breaks out in vacant house in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn.-A fire breaks out at a vacant home in Crockett County. The home was located at the 200 block of Burns Street in Alamo.

Neighbors reported seeing big flames at the top of the house around 10:40 p.m. Thursday and told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News no one lived in the home.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire started at the back of the house and took about 15 minutes to put the flames out.

