Investigators looking into cause of Lexington restaurant fire

LEXINGTON, Tenn.-Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Friday evening at the Wendy’s restaurant in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Chief, the blaze started around 6, Friday evening.

The fire was out and the scene was cleared by 7:45 p.m.

According to the chief, there was minimum damage to the building but he had no timetable on when the business would re-open.

The chief said the fire is believed to have started in the fryer.