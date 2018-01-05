James “Super” Wolfe to be inducted into TN Radio Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Tenn.-Local radio legend James “Super” Wolfe is being inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame as part of the Career Class of 2018.

Wolfe began his radio career as an 18-year-old student at Lane College at WLJC, a low-power FM station to broadcast to the campus.

By 1984, he and business partners put Kix 96, WFKX-FM on the air and later purchased additional radio stations as part of his broadcast group.

Wolfe will be officially inducted at the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame’s awards banquet in May.