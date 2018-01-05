Local rescue agency asks for help with fosters during cold winter season

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the unseasonably cold weather in West Tennessee, animal rescue agencies have been feeling more of a squeeze lately. They’ve had to give extra attention to foster animals to make sure they stay warm.

Most everyone loves puppies; that is, until you have too many. Representatives from the Hardin Animal Relocation and Transition Team say they are working to help control the pet population in the area.

“Our intent is to take these animals and vet them, make sure they’re healthy, and we move them to an area where they don’t have the puppy population,” said Jennifer Penick, Founder of HARTT.

The Penicks blame this overabundance of puppies on their location.

“Because Hardin County has the only shelter in about five or six counties around here, a lot of people bring their dogs over and drop them off in our county,” Penick said.

And also on pet owners not spaying and neutering.

“It is the number one thing,” said Penick. “We cannot adopt our way out of overpopulation.”

The couple is used to fostering almost 100 dogs and puppies at a time, but they say they’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately due to the cold weather.

“They should be out in a bigger area; be able to run and play,” Penick said, “and we just can’t do that with them because it’s too cold.”

This is why they say they need your help; welcoming fosters and volunteers. They also remind people to take care of the pets they have during the winter season.

“There’s a difference between, I have a dog, and I have a healthy dog that I’m taking care of and I care for and it’s part of my family,” said Penick.

And to consider a rescue when looking for your new best friend.

“My dogs are all rescue dogs. I can’t tell you what they are, but they’re cute, and they deserve a home too,” Penick said.

The founders of HARTT say if you are interested in donating some time and love to a local furry friend, you can contact Jennifer and Billy Penick at:

731-438-5172

HardinARTT@gmail.com

on Facebook @HARTTRescues

www.HARTTRescue.org

They also remind residents that it is free to spay or neuter your dog at the Hardin County Animal Shelter, limit one per year per household.