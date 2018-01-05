Mugshots : Madison County : 1/04/18 – 1/05/18 January 5, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/21Kevin Gantt Sexual exploitation of minor Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Aleandro Hill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Amy Beth Cooper Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Angel Morris Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Antonia Bullock DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Bradley Crouch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Daniel Miller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Darius Tate Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Denetra Hicks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Derek Delk Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Elmer Page Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Frederick Hayes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Hugo Alexander Silva Del Aguila Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Jeremy Glynn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21John Williams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Keith Prater Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Paris Freeman Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Sadarrion Douglas Criminal impersonation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Takeea Douglass Theft over $10,000, theft over $1,000, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Thomas Bond Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Timothy Perry Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/05/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore