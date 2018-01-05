Mugshots : Madison County : 1/04/18 – 1/05/18

1/21 Kevin Gantt Sexual exploitation of minor

2/21 Aleandro Hill Failure to appear

3/21 Amy Beth Cooper Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations

4/21 Angel Morris Failure to appear



5/21 Antonia Bullock DUI

6/21 Bradley Crouch Violation of probation

7/21 Daniel Miller Violation of probation

8/21 Darius Tate Violation of community corrections



9/21 Denetra Hicks Failure to appear

10/21 Derek Delk Harassment

11/21 Elmer Page Vandalism

12/21 Frederick Hayes Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/21 Hugo Alexander Silva Del Aguila Driving while unlicensed

14/21 Jeremy Glynn Failure to appear

15/21 John Williams Aggravated assault

16/21 Keith Prater Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/21 Paris Freeman Simple domestic assault, vandalism

18/21 Sadarrion Douglas Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

19/21 Takeea Douglass Theft over $10,000, theft over $1,000, theft under $999

20/21 Thomas Bond Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault



21/21 Timothy Perry Schedule II drug violations











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.