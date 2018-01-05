Staying Above Freezing Today, Warmer This Weekend

Weather Update –12:57 p.m. – Friday

We had quite the cold day yesterday and starting off our morning with temperatures in the low to high teens throughout West Tennessee. We manage to stay above freezing today with highs in the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies and winds staying light going into the night.

We are watching for some changes going into the last half of the the weekend with some warmer temperatures and rain in our forecast. We should see highs in the mid 40s by the time we get into Sunday, and rain move in late Sunday into early Monday.

