TDOT announces upcoming lane closures on 45 Bypass at I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced lane closures coming Monday and Tuesday for the 45 Bypass at the Interstate 40 overpass.

There will be temporary lane closures from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 9, to the northbound right lane and southbound left lane just north of the I-40 overpass, according to a TDOT release.

Crews will be removing overhead signs, weather permitting.