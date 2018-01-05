Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Wes McPeake

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is a high school teacher in Henderson.

Wes McPeake teaches at Chester County High School.

“That’s an honor,” McPeake said of being named Educator of the Week. “[I] love these kids, love teaching and love having them here, and so that’s why I do it.”

He says teaching is something he’s always enjoyed.

“I like being around kids. I like teaching them. We have a good time,” McPeake said. “It’s just one of those things that we do that you’ve got to have a knack for. And I’ve just enjoyed it, learned and grown over the years to be better at it I think. It’s just one of those things that I love getting up every morning and doing.”

McPeake will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.