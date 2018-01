Local health officials receive check towards breast cancer research

JACKSON, Tenn — A check with the whopping amount of $7,070 will be going toward the fight against the most common cancer among women.

A giant check was presented Saturday to the West Tennessee Health Care breast cancer awareness fund. The check represented the amount the Jackson Elks Lodge 192 has raised over the past year.

All together Jackson Elks Lodge 192 has raised around $60,000 towards the cause.