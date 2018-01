Man injured in shooting outside north Jackson McDonald’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department say they responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s located on North Highland Avenue.

Officials confirm one man was shot outside the restaurant around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say the man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Police are now searching for two suspects last seen wearing black.

