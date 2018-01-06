Manhunt underway for suspect wanted on felony charges

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn — Three local sheriff’s offices are working together to locate a man wanted on felony charges.

Officials say Jonathan Green has warrants from Benton and Henry counties. Investigators say Green passed over the Benton -Decatur county line and was suspected to be hiding in the woods in northern Decatur county.

Investigators searched the area by helicopter, but say they believe Green was later picked up by a car.

