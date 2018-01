Pet of the week: Farris

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Farris! He’s a sassy 6-month-old mixed breed puppy. He loves everybody including cats. He has a wonderful personality and you can’t help but love him. If you are missing that “spark” in your life, Farris is the dog for you. Fore more information on how to adopt contact Melissa Roberts at melissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org