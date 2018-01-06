Police: 19-year-old teen shot, killed in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The hunt is on for a gunman who police say is responsible for killing a young man.

“I think it was a surprise to everybody,” Brownsville Assistant Chief of Police Kelvin Evans said.

The violence came as a shock to many in the Brownsville community.

“My first thought was it’s another senseless killing,” Evans said.

Brownsville police are investigating what led up to the shooting that left 19-year-old Kentavious Wilson dead.

“He was a good dude, he didn’t bother anyone and he will truly be missed,” said Cardaron Watkins who lives in the area.

Evans says they got the call around 1:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived on scene, they found Wilson dead inside a car on Coach Street.

Police say the car was backed up in a cove and and when they arrived on scene three other people were in the car with the victim.

Evans says the three inside the car were taken in for questioning and then released.

“The car was processed this morning by investigators and the bodies were sent to the medical examiners office in Memphis,” he said.

Those who know Wilson say he was a kind man who was well known in the community.

“I know people are really missing him, because he was a good kid all the way around,” Watkins said.

As investigators search for whoever is responsible, Evans says they’re also looking for a motive.

“We have had our issues in the past, but we didn’t expect it so early in the year,” he said.

Brownsville police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information you are urged to call the police department at 731-772-1260.