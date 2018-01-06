Rain Returns Sunday Evening, Warmer Days And Nights Ahead

Weather Update –10:50 p.m. – Saturday

After seeing sunny skies today and temperatures in the mid 30s, we should drop down into the low 20s tonight. This will be the last night we’ll see temperatures below freezing for a while as we get warmer air return for an extended period of time.

TOMORROW:

Clouds gradually build up going into tomorrow as we watch for some showers expected to arrive Sunday evening. Winds coming in from the South southeast will help bring in some of the warmer Gulf air to our area, which should keep most of the precipitation as rain. We could see some possible sleet or pellets near the Tennessee River near Middle Tennessee, especially in the early morning hours on Monday, but it should be brief.

We manage to stay above freezing Sunday night with lows near 40 and will stay above the freezing mark for most of the week. Highs approach 60 by the time we get into Wednesday!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

