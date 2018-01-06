Shooting in Brownsville kills 19-year-old; Police search for suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –Brownsville Police confirm they are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Officials tell WBBJ they got the call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found 19-year-old Kentavious Wilson dead inside a car on Coach Street in Brownsville.

Officials say he was inside the car with three other people who were not injured. Officials say the car was hit several times by bullets.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Officials tell us his body has been sent off to the medical examiners office and the car was sent off to be processed.

