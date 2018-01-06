The Weekend Starts Dry, Ends Wet…

Weather Update – 10:49 a.m. – Saturday

We go above freezing today with lots of sunshine before the rain heads in on Sunday.

Winds will be coming out of the south on Sunday starting a slow warming trend through next week but rain returns on Sunday. At first, there could even be some mixed precipitation when it starts Sunday evening. Some sleet and freezing rain will be possible along the Tennessee River but no accumulation is expected. If any were to occur, it would quickly become washed away by the rain we’ll see overnight. Most of West Tennessee will see around a half inch of rain from Sunday evening through Monday morning.



Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

