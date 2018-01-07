Drivers be alert of upcoming road work

JACKSON, Tenn — There are some construction projects taking place over the next few days.

Drivers should be on alert for the road work. TDOT reminds drivers coming through the west Jackson area that there will be temporary lane closures on the 45 bypass on the north bound right lane and the south bound left lane around the ramps near Old Hickory Boulevard. Representatives say crews will be removing overhead signs and paving this coming Monday and Tuesday, from 9 to 12 Noon.

TDOT reminds drivers to pay close attention around those areas and drive slowly.