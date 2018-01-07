Friendly Frank’s Flea Market kicks off the new year

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the first weekend of the month, which means people from all over came to the Hub City to shop local vendors at Friendly Frank’s Flea Market.

“There’s a little bit of everything for anybody,” Beverly Mullikan, who oversees the market, said.

For many, the monthly market is a browsers paradise.

“We have vendors that sell anything from antiques to collectibles,” Mullikan said. “We just have a wide variety of merchandise that’s for sale.”

The market has brought out hundreds of vendors to the area for the past 35 years.

“Rain, snow, sleet or hail, we are usually here,” Mullikan said.

Richard Crittendon is just one vendor that’s been selling at the market since the very beginning.

“I wouldn’t be out here if I didn’t enjoy it,” he said.

Crittendon travels from Parsons, Tenn. each month to show off and sell his collection of car merchandise.

“I have all kinds of cars, I have knives and swords,” he said.

But for those who aren’t car fanatics, there’s plenty more to choose from.

Those who manage the market with Mullikan say it’s not only a time to get out of the house and shop, but a way to support our community.

“Those coming outside of Jackson bring the need for them to use hotel rooms and restaurants, so it’s good for the community,”

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is open the first weekend of the month. For dates and times click here.