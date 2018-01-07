Rain Continues Through Monday, Near 60 By Wednesday

Weather Update –11:08 p.m. – Sunday

We started off our day with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 40s. We will be staying above freezing these next few days and nights as warmer air comes our way. Winds coming from the SSE will be bringing in some warm, moist Gulf air which will also be keeping us mostly cloudy through the week with a few chances of rain through the week.

Tonight we stay above freezing with lows in the upper 30s and rain. Rain becomes widespread later tonight, becoming heavier in the middle of the night. It will be quite breezy with winds still coming from the SSE gusting around 15 mph. The rain tapers off around noon on Monday for most, with clouds lingering around for most of the week. We can expect to see the average rainfall amounts to be around half an inch widespread with a few areas near 3/4 an inch further north of interstate 40.

Some sleet is possible near the Tennessee River near Middle Tennessee, especially in the early morning hours on Monday, but it should be brief if any. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain. We continue the warming trend this week with highs in the low 60s by Wednesday. The next chance of significant precipitation will be around late Wednesday night into Thursday, with a frontal system bringing another cool down towards the end of the week.

