1 killed after motorcycle hits tree in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Lexington man died in a weekend crash near Saltillo, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jimmy Lance, 46, of Lexington, died after hitting a tree sometime Saturday on Highway 69, according to a crash report.

The wreck was reported by a passerby around 12:43 p.m., though it is unknown when the crash happened, according to the THP.

The report says Lance’s motorcycle left the roadway, hitting a tree.

Lance was the only person involved in the crash, the report says.