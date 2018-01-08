Don Agnew, Sr

Don Agnew, Sr. died on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Maplewood Healthcare of Jackson.

A native of Rives, Tennessee, he was born on November 13, 1932, the son of the late Charles Harris and Georgia Brown Agnew. He was married to Evelyin Agnew who preceded him in death in 2005. He was a member of the North Jackson Church of Christ. Don started his business career as a teller with Union Planters Bank in Memphis, TN and later relocating to Sikeston, MO serving as Bank President for Security National Bank. He moved to Jackson in 1978 and established a Popeye’s franchise on North Royal that is turning forty years old this year. He would later add three additional Popeye’s restaurants to the Jackson area as well as Moe’s Southwest Grill. For many years his business interest also included Blockbuster’s Video in Jackson. Don continued to stay active in his senior years as he was very active in the local senior games. He was a proud member of the American Sports Hall of Fame. He enjoyed music and loved to sing.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Eakins Agnew of Jackson, TN; three children, Cathy Agnew and Andrew Agnew both of Jackson, TN and Don Agnew, Jr. and wife Vikky of Chatham, IL; a step-son Donnie Eakins of Murfreesboro,, TN; a sister, Beverly Agnew Haskins of Newport News, VA and four grandchildren, Sina Sperling, Clayton Agnew, Abby Carden and Maggie Agnew and two great grandchildren and three nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother Orie Brown Agnew.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Josh Cook minister officiating. Burial will follow in Union City, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers contributions be directed to the American Sports Hall of Fame, the East Tennessee Make A Wish Foundation, the West Tennessee Children’s Home or to the Wounded Warrior’s Foundation.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com