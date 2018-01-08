Elvis fans gather at Graceland to celebrate birth of ‘The King’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jan. 8 may just be another day for most people, but the day marks what would have been Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday.

Visitors from all over came to Memphis to visit Elvis’ longtime home, Graceland.

“Every time I feel like I’m home,” said Alexandra Cristea of Romania. “But now how it looks like for Christmas, it’s awesome.”

One visitor in particular is no stranger to the area.

“I’ve got pictures of me in the second grade at Graceland,” said Jon Daly of Memphis. “It evolved into me coming back as a teenager in my twenties. Now I’m in my 30s and now I live here. So I kind of grew up with Graceland.”

Daly says he’s visited the site on Elvis’ birthday every year since 2000. He says Presley’s generous personality is what he appreciated about him the most.

“Elvis was just an amazing guy,” Daly said. “The generosity that he had for mankind, the donations that he’s made, his love for people.”

Earlier Monday, Memphis and Shelby County officials proclaimed the day officially as Elvis Presley Day.

“I definitely love him very deep down inside,” Daly said. “And I want to honor him on his birthday.”

This is one of the two biggest events that are held at Graceland every year. The other is Elvis Week where fans come to remember the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and the anniversary of his death, which is in August.