Jackson murder suspect now faces contraband charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect charged with killing a man in Jackson now faces a new charge.

Cornelius Jones appeared Monday in Madison County Circuit Court charged with introducing contraband into the jail.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins entered a not guilty plea on Jones’ behalf and appointed an attorney to represent him.

Jones is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Mondarrius Miller in January 2016.

Jones is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6.