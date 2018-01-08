Jackson police seek to ID women in Kohl’s thefts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are looking for two women suspected of shoplifting from Kohl’s in north Jackson.

According to a report from the Jackson Police Department, two women entered the fitting room with multiple items Dec. 23 at Kohl’s on Vann Drive. The report says the women left the room without the clothes, and no merchandise was left behind.

Police say the women left the store without paying for the merchandise. They were last seen leaving the store in a black Cadillac.

Anyone with information can call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).