JMC school leaders gather to discuss agenda for upcoming school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson-Madison County School board leaders met for the first time in the new year, Monday evening.

Board members used the work session to discuss items on the agenda for this week’s official meeting. Superintendent Eric Jones said some of the major issues include addressing a busing issue between JCM Early College High and Madison Academic.

Dr. Jones said the board has to address if the school system can financially sustain supporting students from all three locations.

At the upcoming board meeting, school leaders will continue talks of capital and the long range plan.

“(To) continue the progress we’ve had from the first semester, we had some good momentum that we’ve created but we want to make sure that we continue that focus into this second semester,” said Dr. Jones.

The monthly board meeting will be at the central office this Thursday at 6 p.m.