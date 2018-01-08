JPD: Officers investigate threat to north Jackson business

JACKSON, Tenn.-A large police presence at a business in north Jackson had officers investigating after receiving word of a threat to a north Jackson business. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls to the newsroom Monday evening about an evacuation happening at the Portfolio Recovery Associates building, located on Passmore Lane and Highway 45 By-pass.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department confirm they got the call around 7:30 p.m. of a bomb threat. They told us officers searched the building for about an hour, but say nothing was found. Investigators say after the all-clear was given, and the building was re-opened.

Officers said it is still unclear where the threat came from.

