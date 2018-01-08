Juvenile transported after being struck by vehicle in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police responded Monday evening after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on North Highland Avenue.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Road near Taco Bell.

They say a juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

