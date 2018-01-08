Man charged in December shooting outside gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arraigned Monday in Jackson City Court after a December shooting at a north Jackson gas station.

Nickolas Velon Rhea, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana, and criminal attempt to commit sale or delivery of marijuana.

Court documents say Rhea contacted a woman Dec. 7 to buy an ounce of marijuana. The woman arranged to meet another man to supply the marijuana, according to court documents.

When Rhea and the woman arrived at the Exxon gas station at 1970 North Highland Avenue, the two had an altercation and Rhea shot the woman, court documents say.

Rhea left the store after shooting the woman, and she opened fire on the vehicle as it approached traffic on North Highland Avenue, according to court documents.

Video surveillance shows the second man arriving as Rhea left the parking lot.

Court documents say the woman was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her leg. She told police that she had attempted to arrange the sale of an ounce of marijuana, and Rhea admitted to contacting her to buy marijuana, according to court documents.

Rhea told investigators that he shot the woman during an altercation and that he was shot by her while attempting to leave the scene, court documents say.

Rhea remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $75,000 bond.