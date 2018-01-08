Man charged with theft, evading after Jackson officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of leading police on a multi-county chase after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson now faces criminal charges.

Christopher Parker appeared Monday in Madison County Circuit Court on theft of property and felony evading arrest charges.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and appointed an attorney to represent him.

Parker is accused of leading police on a chase in May 2017 after an officer fired a gunshot outside Cheddar’s restaurant in north Jackson, according to court documents.

Parker is scheduled to return to court Feb. 20.