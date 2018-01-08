Milan Police K-9 Unit receives donation

MILAN, Tenn — Milan police receive a special donation from a private group, that will greatly benefit their K-9 Unit.

Meet Oakley, the Milan Police Department’s narcotic dog. Thanks to a generous donation, Oakley now has a brand new medical kit with life-saving items. Police Chief Bobby Sellers saids the gift is definitely an asset to the animals and their handlers.

“It helps us to know that if something bad does happen to her that she has the ability to be taken care of just like one of our police officers,” Chief Sellers said.

The kit contains gauze, bandages, medical tape, and much more. “Tools in there for clamping off arteries in case of a major wound to the animal,” Oakley’s handler, Sergeant Joe Fountain said.

The items inside allow K-9 handlers, like Sgt. Fountain, provide emergency life saving treatment if injuries are suffered on duty.

“This day and time canines are subject to violence as much as any police officers is,” Sgt. Fountain said. “She’s in the car, she’s out on the street with us when we get out.”

Chief Sellers said the medical kit offers some peace of mind while Oakley is out in the field.

“It’s just something that Sergeant Fountain can carry with him and Oakley while their on patrol in case something happens to her,” Chief Sellers said.

The medical kit also comes with a portable strap so officers can carry it with them if their going to be far away from the patrol cars.

“I’m excited about it,” Sgt. Fountain said. “It’s been a learning process and looking forward to a long future of it.”

Oakley is currently the only K-9 with the Milan Police department, but Chief Sellers said they hope to expand in the near future.