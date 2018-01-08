Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/18 – 1/08/18

1/37 Nikolas Velon Rhea Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/37 Haley Quackenbush Violation of probation

3/37 Brian Allen Tims Failure to appear

4/37 Calan Baker Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/37 Carl Warlick Aggravated assault

6/37 Chassity Jackson Failure to appear

7/37 Cody Allen Lynch Violation of probation

8/37 Cordarius Polk Schedule II drug violations, Legend drugs, possess without prescription



9/37 Darius Blakemore Aggravated domestic assault

10/37 Deforrest Watkins Failure to appear, unlawful dug paraphernalia

11/37 Dennis L Burgess Failure to appear

12/37 Elijah Fogle Vandalism



13/37 Emmitt Toliver Shoplifting- theft of property

14/37 Equaris Clark Schedule VI & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

15/37 Gordon Tosh Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/37 James Douglas Violation of probation



17/37 Jenica Clayton Failure to appear

18/37 Joshua Nichols Failure to appear

19/37 Justin Morgan Criminal impersonation

20/37 Lakeshia Gray Simple domestic assault



21/37 Lanard Rucker Aggravated assault, vandalism

22/37 London Ray Parker Criminal trespass

23/37 Marc Develis Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, leaving the scene of accident, failure to report accident

24/37 Mariea Akines Failure to comply



25/37 Martez Newble Violation of probation

26/37 Mickey Shanklin DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law

27/37 Phillip Forsythe Violation of community corrections

28/37 Phillip Murphy Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections



29/37 Raymond Reams DUI, violation of implied consent law

30/37 Roger Dale Garrett Failure to appear

31/37 Rontavious Stewart Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/37 Shavonne Woolfork Vandalism, simple domestic assault



33/37 Sheila Rae Butler Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/37 Sirdarius Ridley Failure to appear, schedule VI & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

35/37 Sydney Watkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

36/37 Tremain Balknight Failure to appear



37/37 Sherry Lonon Vandiver Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license











































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/08/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.