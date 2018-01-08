Second person charged in thefts from Sears

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have charged a second suspect in a November theft from Sears at Old Hickory Mall.

Brent Brown, 25, is charged with theft of property over $10,000.

Court documents say Brown is one of several people Sears employees saw working together Nov. 5 to conceal 283 pairs of Levi pants. According to court documents, Brown was seen leaving the store without paying for the merchandise.

The merchandise was valued at around $16,958.

Court documents say employees notified Jackson police that Brown was one of the suspects involved in the shoplifting based on Facebook photos and a driver’s license photo.

Brown remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Last week, Takeea Douglass was arrested on the same charge in connection with the thefts.