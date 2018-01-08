Showers Diminish Through Late Morning

Weather Update:

Scattered showers continue this morning. The main shield of rain will continue to push east across West Tennessee through late morning and into the early afternoon hours. Rain will be steady at times, briefly heavy. We’ll keep the clouds around through mid-week there will be a small chance of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday, though there won’t be much in the atmosphere to focus showers on either day. Thursday a strong front will arrive, looks like we could have a bout of heavy rain, maybe even a thunderstorm or two. Winter will return later this week, so enjoy the warm up while we have it.



