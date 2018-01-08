Weekend house fire kills 2 in Dyersburg

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a house fire Sunday in Dyersburg.

The Dyersburg Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the fire was contained inside the home and they were able to put it out within minutes.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Frank Vestal and Evelyn Brassfield died in the fire.

When WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News arrived at the scene, Brassfield’s family was outside the home.

They told us they did not want to be on camera but that this was their time to grieve. We saw them carrying objects from the home.

The State Fire Marshal says the fire is being ruled accidental. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Dyersburg Fire Chief Tim Ware said investigators were at the scene Sunday night and were expected to return Monday morning to continue their investigation.