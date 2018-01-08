Wet Week Ahead with Warmer Weather

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

Rain showers are finally gone but as of 4 o’clock this afternoon temperatures were still in the lower to middle 40s across the area. Overall, it’s been a chilly day and we’re in for a cold night. Besides that, it looks like we could be in for a wet week too with a chance for rain on each of the next 4 days on the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT

Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise on Tuesday morning. We shouldn’t be concerned with any icing since the weather will keep us just above freezing at the coldest point of the night with light winds.

After starting out chilly Tuesday morning, we’ll end up with warmer weather than we had today in the afternoon! Skies will start out cloudy too and we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but despite the lack of sunshine, we’ll still warm up to the lower 50s at the warmest point of the day. Even warmer weather is forecast after that with highs in the middle 60s on Thursday, only to be followed by a strong cold front that night and arctic air to end the week. We’re watching a potential for a wintry mix on Friday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com