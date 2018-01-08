Woman pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman pleaded guilty Monday in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run in Jackson. Now it is up to the judge to decide her fate.

“The court will accept her plea,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins said.

Natasha Washburn pleaded guilty Monday to a deadly hit-and-run in Jackson.

“She’s trying to do the right thing and own up to what’s happened,” Jeff Mueller, Washburn’s attorney, said.

Washburn pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Washburn admitted to hitting Ramiza Robertson, 28, in April 2017 on Old Hickory Boulevard and then leaving the scene. Robertson died almost three weeks later.

Robertson’s family declined to comment on camera after Monday’s guilty plea.

Atkins told Washburn she would have multiple convictions on her record. Mueller said two of those are felonies.

“She’s facing three to six years on the homicide, one to two years on leaving the scene of an accident,” Mueller said.

Washburn entered a blind plea. Mueller said that means she does not have an agreement with the state and does not know her punishment.

“She’s pleading to the charges as indicted and will leave it up to the court to decide what her sentence will be,” Mueller said.

Washburn is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 for sentencing. She is currently free on bond.