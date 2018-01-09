1 killed, 1 injured in Decatur Co. crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A 90-year-old man died and another man was injured in a crash Monday afternoon near Decaturville.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Willie G. Tillman, 90, of Decaturville was killed and 44-year-old Walter Higdon of Decaturville was injured in a three-car crash just before 3 p.m. on Highway 100.

Two others, identified as Kelli Warren, 48, of Scotts Hill, and Michelle Gettings, 48, of Scotts Hill, were not injured, according to a crash report.

The report says Tillman slowed down to make a left turn into a driveway off Highway 100 and turned in front of Higdon.

Higdon hit Tillman head-on, causing Tillman to hit Warren’s vehicle, the report says.